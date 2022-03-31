What is aphasia, the cognitive disorder that has halted Bruce Willis’ career?

Action legend Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that causes patients to struggle with communication and understanding language. The actor is stepping away from his career at the age of 67.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter Rumer’s Instagram post said.

What is aphasia and what causes it?

Aphasia is a neurological condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate verbally or through writing. According to the National Aphasia Association (NAA), USA, the disorder affects an estimated 2 million people in the United States, and nearly 180,000 acquire it each year. People diagnosed with aphasia often struggle with speaking, writing, and understanding words they hear.

Commonly, aphasia is caused by a stroke or head injury, and it can affect the production and comprehension of both spoken and written words. However, it doesn't affect intelligence.

“There are other possibilities, such as from a neurodegenerative disease," says Brenda Rapp, a cognition scientist at Johns Hopkins University in a Science Alert report. That means aphasia can also be caused by degenerative diseases that cause progressive brain damage, such as Alzheimer’s or dementia. Other causes can be a brain infection or a brain tumour.

In such cases, the damage is progressive, and therapy focuses on preventing further loss of brain function.

Willis' family did not mention the cause or details of his diagnosis in their statement.

What are the symptoms?

People with aphasia can have problems finding words. They may use words out of order or speak in a choppy, halting manner. They may use short fragments of speech or just make up some nonsense words and include them into their speech and writing, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).

The patient’s written communications can be riddled with grammatical errors and run-on sentences. A patient can also face problems with accurately copying letters and words.

People with aphasia may not understand words spoken to them or written sentences and may need extra time to absorb and understand what is being said or what they are reading. They may also lose their ability to recognise words by sight or sound. Patients may find it difficult to follow a fast talker, or understand complex sentences and concepts, as per ASHA.

In some types of aphasia, a patient may say complete sentences with unintelligible meaning, while the other types can affect the patient’s ability to name objects or repeat words and sentences, according to Michael Biel, an associate professor of communication disorders at Cal State Northridge, reported LA times.

The exact symptoms depend on the type of aphasia a person has, which in turn depends on where the underlying brain damage has occurred.

What is the treatment?

Treatment for aphasia focuses on the patient's symptoms. For milder forms of aphasia, treatment can be restorative with speech therapy to retrain the brain to recognise words and to speak and write.

For degenerative conditions, health professionals often focus on providing compensatory assistance in the form of pictures and large print formatting to help the person communicate.

According to the National Aphasia Association, a complete recovery from aphasia is unlikely if the symptoms last longer than two or three months but some people may continue to improve over several years or even decades.

There are no direct medications for the treatment of aphasia. The likelihood of recovery depends on the cause.