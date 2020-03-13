  • SENSEX
What ICMR said on coronavirus today on masks, testing capacity and more

Updated : March 13, 2020 11:25 PM IST

Currently, there are 51 labs in the country which can conduct primary tests for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier, National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune was the only lab which could confirm the presence of coronavirus in a person.
As of March 13 morning, ICMR said it has conducted 6,500 tests across 5,900 individuals and out of which, 78 tests were positive for the novel coronavirus.
