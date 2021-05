With 34 out of 36 states and union territories under some or the form of restrictions, one can easily say that over 94 percent of India is in a mini-lockdown of sorts.

Telangana – the only southern state – that had so far refrained from announcing any sort of lockdown has now gone into a long lockdown for almost 10 days until May 22.

Nagaland is also completely shut down for a week until May 21.

Twenty-two states have the lockdown-like situation. These include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Kerala, Goa, Puducherry, Bihar, Delhi.

There are states which have imposed selective restrictions and are getting more stringent by the day. Gujarat has now extended the night curfew to almost six cities until May 18. Chandigarh has imposed a corona curfew, extended by another week until May 18. Jammu and Kashmir have lockdown in 20 districts until May 17.

Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal, Manipur, Assam also have restrictions. West Bengal has extended the curbs across the state.

Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, and even Andaman and Nicobar Islands have some or the other form of restrictions.