What are the warning signs, symptoms and treatment of brain tumour?

Brain tumours account for about 85 to 90 percent of all primary central nervous system (CNS) tumours. Brain tumours are becoming one of the most common types of cancer worldwide. According to cancer.net , about 308,102 people were diagnosed with a primary brain or spinal cord tumour in 2020. It is important to stay vigilant and get regular health check-ups to detect and minimise the risk of brain tumours.

What is a brain tumour?

A brain tumour or brain cancer can be of many different types. Some brain tumours are noncancerous or benign, and some are cancerous known as malignant tumours. Brain tumours that start developing in the brain first are called primary brain tumours. Tumours can be caused by cancer that begins in other parts of the body and spreads to the brain. These are called secondary (metastatic) brain tumours.

What are the symptoms of a brain tumour?

Headaches that worsen with activity or in the early morning

People may experience different types of seizures such as:

Single or multiple muscle twitches, jerks, spasms

Loss of consciousness followed by twitching and relaxing of muscles

Loss of control of body functions

A short 30-second period of no breathing

After such seizures, a person may be sleepy and experience a headache, confusion, weakness, and sore muscles.

Sudden change in sensation, vision, smell, and/or hearing

A loss of awareness or a partial/total loss of consciousness

Repetitive unintentional movements, such as twitching

Personality or memory changes

Nausea or vomiting

Fatigue, drowsiness, sleep problems, memory problems

Changes in ability to walk or perform daily activities

Pressure or headache near the tumour.

Loss of balance and difficulty with fine motor skills

Changes in judgement, including loss of initiative, sluggishness, and muscle weakness or paralysis

Changes in speech, hearing, or emotional state such as increased aggressiveness etc.

Altered perception of touch or pressure, arm or leg weakness on one side of the body, or confusion with left and right sides of the body

If you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have a brain tumour. However, you should make an appointment to see your doctor to determine the cause of your symptoms first and then deciding a treatment for it.

Causes of brain tumour

The cause of brain tumour is unknown. However, primary brain tumours develop when normal cells experience mutations in their DNA. The mutated cells grow and divide rapidly and to continue living when usually healthy cells would die. Thus, a mass of these abnormal cells forms a tumour.

There are some risk factors could affect the likelihood of someone developing a brain tumour. These are:

Sex: Brain tumours are more common in males.

Age: Brain tumours are more common in kids and older adults.

Exposure: Exposure to certain substances such as solvents and pesticides and nitrates may increase risk of brain tumours.

Family history: Brain tumours are linked to genetic conditions or factors.

Treatment

The treatment of brain tumours depends on the type, location, size of the tumour, and the patient’s health, and age. Treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy or a combination of multiple treatments.