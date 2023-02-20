English
West Bengal on alert: What is adenovirus, what are its symptoms, causes and prevention

West Bengal on alert: What is adenovirus, what are its symptoms, causes and prevention

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 20, 2023 4:38:23 PM IST (Published)

Hospital wards across West Bengal are full of children suffering from respiratory infections, most of which are caused by adenovirus infection, as per reports. Medical colleges across the state and the chief medical officers of health of all districts have been directed to check readiness and take stock of equipment and infrastructure

West Bengal has reported a sharp spike in adenovirus cases and paediatric care units are filing up in various hospitals. At least two children, a six-month-old boy and a two-and-half-year-old girl who were admitted with respiratory problems in two separate state-run child hospitals have died.

The state health department has not released any official data on the death toll, or the number of children affected in the state, Hindustan Times reported.
Health professionals in Kolkata have been instructed to be more watchful and alert about flu-like symptoms in children. The state health department has also issued an advisory asking people to avoid crowded places and to wear masks. Parents have been requested to not send their children to school if they are sick.
Additionally, medical colleges across the state and the chief medical officers of health of all districts have been directed to check readiness and take stock of equipment and infrastructure including oxygen supply and paediatric ventilators in hospitals.
ALSO READ |
What is frontotemporal dementia? All you need to know about Bruce Willis’ untreatable condition
Hospital wards across the state are filled with children suffering from respiratory infections mostly caused by adenovirus infection, The Times of India reported. Paediatric intensive care units (PICU) in most hospitals are currently occupied with infected children.
What is adenovirus?
Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that potentially cause mild to severe infection in the body, especially the respiratory tract. Adenovirus infections can happen in kids of any age, but it is commonly seen in babies and young children, according to US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe illness, but patients with weakened immune systems, or existing respiratory or cardiac disease, are at higher risk of developing severe illness.
The infections can cause symptoms like the common cold or flu but in severe cases, they can lead to complications like pneumonia and pharyngeal-conjunctival fever.
Symptoms
  1. Common cold or flu-like symptoms
  2. Fever
  3. Sore throat
  4. Acute bronchitis or chest cold
  5. Pneumonia (infection of the lungs)
  6. Pink eye (conjunctivitis)
  7. Acute gastroenteritis or inflammation of the stomach or intestines causes diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.
    8. How does it spread?
    Adenoviruses can spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact and through the air by coughing and sneezing or touching a contaminated object or surface.
    ALSO READ | 'Once-a-week' insulin likely to be launched in India by 2025 — how will it benefit diabetic patients
    Adenovirus can also spread through contaminated water and through an infected person’s stool, for example, during diaper changing in the case of children.
    Treatment
    Currently, there are no approved antiviral medicines and no specific treatment for patients suffering from an adenovirus infection.
    Most adenovirus infections are mild and may be managed with rest and over-the-counter medicines for fever and pain to help relieve symptoms.
    Infants, especially newborns and premature babies, children with weak immune systems, or severe adenovirus infections may need antiviral medicine and treatment in a hospital that could include IV fluids, oxygen, and breathing treatments.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
