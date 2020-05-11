West Bengal firm develops Rs 500 COVID-19 testing kit, receives ICMR approval

A West Bengal firm has claimed the development of a COVID-19 testing kit that costs Rs 500 and gives real-time result.

The kit developed GCC Biotech India, a South 24 Paragnas, West Bengal-based firm, costs Rs 500 for a single test. In contrast, the union government has capped the testing fee for COVID-19 at Rs 4,500 across India.

Further, testing kits imported from China come with a sizeable price tag.

“After two months of R&D [research and development] we made this kit,” R Majumdar, the managing director of GCC Biotech India, was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It is cost effective as it contains all reagents produced by us. We have made 1 crore test kits and have 40 lakh in store. If India can do 3 lakh tests per day, we'll be able to support the government without any problems,” Majumdar added.

The firm received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier this month.

In the face of creaky health infrastructure in the country, the government has been urging domestic firms to innovate and come up with indigenous solutions. Answering the government’s call, a number of automobile firms have been developing ventilators and other medical supplies.

Coronavirus cases in India are rising steadily and fast approaching the 70,000 mark. The death toll in the country has risen to 2,206.