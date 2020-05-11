Healthcare
West Bengal firm develops Rs 500 COVID-19 testing kit, receives ICMR approval
Updated : May 11, 2020 03:38 PM IST
The kit developed GCC Biotech India, a South 24 Paragnas, West Bengal-based firm, costs Rs 500 for a single test. In contrast, the union government has capped the testing fee for COVID-19 at Rs 4,500 across India.
Further, testing kits imported from China come with a sizeable price tag.
The firm received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier this month.