    West Bengal extends COVID curbs till August 15 with some relaxations

    West Bengal extends COVID curbs till August 15 with some relaxations

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50% capacity. Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, the order said.

    West Bengal extends COVID curbs till August 15 with some relaxations
    Keeping in mind the warning of experts about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the existing restrictions till August 15 but also announced certain relaxations. The administration allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 percent seating capacity, according to an order.
    Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 percent capacity. Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said. The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 30.
    All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing masks and social distancing. "Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated.
    Maruti Suzuki7,013.65 -151.40 -2.11
    Power Grid Corp169.10 -1.98 -1.16
    Nestle17,818.10 -204.45 -1.13
    ITC207.40 -1.70 -0.81
    Dr Reddys Labs4,695.25 -36.50 -0.77
