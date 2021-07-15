West Bengal extends COVID-19 curbs till July 30 with relaxations; details here

West Bengal has extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till July 30 amid a rise in the cases. The state government has also announced certain relaxations.

According to the latest state guidelines, banks and financial institutions will now remain open from 10 am to 3 pm, metro railway services are allowed to resume operations with a 50 percent seating capacity for five days. Buses, taxis and autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 percent capacity. However, local train services will remain suspended.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

What's allowed

Swimming pools are open between 6 am and 10 am for national and international level swimmers.

No more than 50 people can attend a wedding. Only 20 people allowed at funerals.

Gymnasiums and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in two shifts — 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. However, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to use a gym.

Parks have been allowed to open between 6 am and 9 am only for those who have been vaccinated.

All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except in the case of emergencies.

E-commerce/home delivery of all commodities shall be allowed.

Shops in malls and market complexes are allowed to remain open with 50 percent of their workforce and restricted entry of people/ customers.

Vegetable markets can remain open from 6 am to noon.

Government offices relating to emergency and essential services will remain open. Besides, the other government offices are allowed to remain open with 25 percent of their workforce.

What's not allowed

Cinema halls will continue to remain shut.

All political, social, cultural, academic or entertainment gatherings are prohibited.

All schools, colleges/universities, polytechnics/Anganwadi centres, and other educational/ academic institutions shall continue to remain closed.