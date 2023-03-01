West Bengal issues advisory as adenovirus cases rise — boosts surveillance at hospitals

Here is a list of everything mentioned in the advisory issued by the Health Department in response to the spike in adenovirus cases among children in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday issued an advisory on rising adenovirus cases in the state following an emergency meeting with Health Department officials.

The issue has grappled the state since at least five children have died in the past 24 hours, the health department had said on Tuesday. A 13-year-old girl died at a city hospital in Kharagpur due to health complications after being infected with adenovirus on January 23.

Here is a list of everything mentioned in the advisory issued by the Health Department in response to the spike in adenovirus cases among children in West Bengal:

1. All medical colleges, district hospitals, and block-level children's departments to remain open 24 hours.

2. Separate pediatric ARI clinics to be opened at all MCHs, DHs, SSHs, SDHs, and SGHs in the state.

3. No pediatric case to be referred without the permission of the Superintendent.

4. Referral cannot be done unless a bed is ensured at the destination hospital.

5. Hospitals to keep ventilators ready, and the Superintendent and Nursing Superintendent to personally check their operationality on a daily basis.

6. A 24X7 helpline number, 1800-313444-222, to be provided.

7. Generation of awareness on isolation and protection of children from crowds, public places, and the use of masks.

8. Sensitization of private hospitals and practitioners at every level.

9. Five hospitals, Dr. B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, CNMCH, NBMCH, Bankura Sanmilani MCH, and Malda MCH, to mentor the spoke hospitals.

10. Regular training on critical care for pediatric ARI cases to be organized.

Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that potentially cause mild to severe infection in the body, especially the respiratory tract. Adenovirus infections can happen in kids of any age, but it is commonly seen in babies and young children, according to US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact and through the air by coughing and sneezing or touching a contaminated object or surface.

Currently, there are no approved antiviral medicines and no specific treatment for patients suffering from an adenovirus infection.