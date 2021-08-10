West Africa reports death from Ebola-like Marburg virus; all you need to know

Guinea in western Africa has confirmed a case of Marburg disease. The Marburg virus causes haemorrhagic fever and belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on August 9 that the virus, which is carried by bats and has a fatality rate of up to 88 percent, was found in samples taken from a patient who died on August 2 in southern Gueckedou prefecture.

The case was discovered just two months after the WHO announced the end of the country’s second Ebola outbreak.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, told the media, “The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks. We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience with Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way.”

Here’s all you need to know about this deadly virus:

The World Health Organization says this disease is caused by a virus that comes from the same family (filoviridae or filovirus) of virus that causes Ebola.

The common symptoms of this disease include haemorrhagic fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, cramping, nausea and vomiting.

The Marburg virus shares its name with the German town of Marburg where an outbreak occurred in 1967. Other cities like Frankfurt, Belgrade, and present-day Serbia also witnessed Marburg outbreaks in the same year.

Human beings can catch this deadly infection through prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bats. Once someone comes in contact with this virus, it can be transmitted through direct contact with blood, secretions, bodily fluids of infected individuals and also via surfaces and materials contaminated with such fluids.

The WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that there is no approved vaccine or antiviral drug for this disease. As of now, only supportive care therapy and rehydration with oral fluids can be helpful.

WHO says the fatality rate has ranged from 24-88 percent in previous outbreaks depending upon the virus strain and case management.