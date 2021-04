In what can only be termed as a series of scathing observations on the election commission’s handling of assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Madras High Court has said that the commission must be held “singularly responsible” for the second wave of COVID-19 infections across India.

“You are singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19,” said Madras HC Chief Justice, Sanjib Banerjee, in an oral observation directed at the Election Commission.

“Public health is of paramount importance now, and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded of this,” Justice Banerjee added, “Only when a citizen survives will he be able to enjoy the right that a democratic republic guarantees. The situation is now that of survival and protection, everything else comes next.”

The court made these oral observations while directing the Election Commission of India to formulate an action plan for Counting Day by April 30, failing which the court said it could consider the possibility of intervening to stop the counting of votes.

Continuing its unprecedented attack on the commission, Justice Banerjee even suggested that the commission’s officials be booked for murder. “Were you on another planet when election rallies were held?” the court asked of the commission.

In preparation for counting day on May 2, the court has directed the commission to formulate the plan in consultation with Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.