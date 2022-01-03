We're veering towards endemic situation; omicron isn't last variant: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday expressed hope that we are veering towards an endemic situation even though Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases is surging fast as it descends quickly. She also added that Omicron is not the last of the coronavirus variants and we need to brace ourselves for many variants. She further said that even Delta variant shouldn’t be a such a huge worry as we know how to deal with it now.

Speaking with CNBC-TV18 on Monday, Shaw said, “Every pandemic will become an endemic at some stage and I think we are veering towards that. Omicron virus surges very fast, but it also peaks and descends very fast. We need to brace up for many variants, Omicron is not the last. What we need to do is to go about looking at our business and our operations in this state of preparedness, because I do believe that this time around, we have been far more confident of facing this wave as it happens, because we are more prepared. Our hospitals are more prepared, our strategies are more prepared. Even Delta should not be such a huge worry, because we know how to deal with it.”

Her observations come at a time when Omicron cases are fast rising and authorities in India brace up for what could be yet another wave of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported as many as 33,750 new cases with active cases jumping by 22,781. The country also reported 123 fresh fatalities. The new cases reported is the highest in 107 days. The new recoveries stand at 10,846. Among states, Maharashtra with 11,877 cases tops, while West Bengal and Delhi reported 6,153 and 3,194 cases respectively. Track all the latest on COVID-19 with CNBC-TV18.com’s blog here

Shaw said that hospitals are more prepared this time and lesser occupation of ICU beds is a huge relief. “We are seeing less hospitalization cases, less ICU beds, and less ventilator cases. So that's a huge relief,” she said.

On children vaccination front, she said there is a need to look at vaccinating children sooner or later. We need to speed up pediatric trials and take rolling reviews.

"I think it is important that we start looking at vaccinating children sooner than later. So we need to basically speed up pediatric trials as soon as possible and start taking rolling reviews on the vaccination trials for children below the age of 15.”

Shaw also said the private sector needs to be opened up for the new vaccines approved.

“I also believe that the private sector needs to be again, opened up in terms of the new vaccines that have been approved because I think we really need to get the private and the public focusing on vaccine deployment, testing and genomic sequencing to be in a state of high preparedness.”

On genome sequencing, she said, “I also believe that we need to ramp up our genomic sequencing, which I think needs to be opened up to the private sector as well.”

