Wellness testing set to rise; targeting geographical expansion for growth: Dr Lal PathLabs

COVID cases have been declining in India. To understand the outlook of the diagnostic laboratories as COVID no longer remains a worry, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Om Manchanda, managing director, Dr Lal PathLabs.

To understand the outlook of the diagnostic laboratories as COVID no longer remains a worry, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Om Manchanda, managing director, Dr Lal PathLabs.

Manchanda reiterated that there has been a decline in COVID cases. He explained that for growth, the company is focusing on two areas. First, he expects factors such as geographical expansion to bring in growth. Second, he believes that wellness testing will rise.

He said, “There are multiple areas where we are looking at growth. One is, of course, geographical expansion as we recently acquired a lab in Mumbai, and we are looking at expanding our footprint in the west zone and we are also expanding our organic footprint in the south of India. Second, there is a hypothesis that wellness testing will tend to go up and if things stabilize, we will tend to focus more on wellness testing.”

On expansion plans, he said that the company is likely to get more aggressive in the west zone. Manchanda explained that the company has found it difficult to grow organically in non-core markets as competitive intensity has risen and several players have entered the space. He added that the company may have to resort to inorganic growth in order to combat it.

Shedding light on revenue per patient, he said that it has been highly volatile in the last two years owing to the test mix being different each quarter. He mentioned that the revenue per patient stands at around Rs 700 for non-COVID patients. He stressed that the company has always been dependent on volume growth more than pricing growth, hence expects the revenue per patient to stabilise at current levels.

He said, “It has been highly volatile in the last two years because test mix has been pretty different quarter on quarter basis. In wave two, we saw COVID alike test going up where the revenue per patient was very high. Pricing of COVID also has been falling very sharply. Initially, it started with about Rs 4500 and now it's hovering around an average of Rs 500-600 per test. So it has all impacted the revenue per patient every quarter.”

“Our stable revenue per patient for non-COVID has been around Rs 700 for many years and as we have always said that we are dependent on volume growth and less on pricing growth. So my sense is it should stabilize at that number if there is no further COVID business,” said Manchanda.

