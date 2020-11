Pharmacy and lifestyle chain Wellness Forever has received Rs 130 crore in funding from Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla and UAE-based Allana Group.

Both Serum Institute and the Allana Group, which operates in the food and FMCG space, have been two of the earliest investors in the start-up, Gulshan Bakhtiani, Founder-Director, Wellness Forever said, adding that the company may not require more cash in the foreseeable future, though there will be a secondary round of fundraising.

Aadar Poonawalla and the Allana Group will own a 'significant minority stake' in the company, which was valued at Rs 1,600 crore in its last round.

Wellness Forever says it plans to invest into a hyper-local omnichannel strategy where the company will deploy funds in opening up more retail stores and building out its e-pharmacy offering.

The lifestyle and pharmacy chain currently has a footprint of 200 stores concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gurgaon, and plans to scale it up to 1,000 stores over the next three years.

Bakhtiani clarifies that this expansion will continue to be confined to these states, via company-owned and franchisee stores, after which it expects significant consolidation activity to take place at the regional level.