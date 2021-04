Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce a weekend curfew in the national capital, a day after the city recorded 17,282 new COVID-19 cases, its highest-ever single day spike since the outbreak. Besides the new cases, over 100 people also lost their lives to the contagion in the last 24 hours.

Sources told CNBC-TV18, the curfew is likely to remain in place until the number of cases is brought under control. The Delhi chief minister will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 1 Pm on Thursday to discuss the roadmap for the national capital, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

All markets, shops, and malls likely to remain closed on weekends should the government announce a curfew to curb the spread of the virus. Only essential services will allowed. Sources also say that private offices are likely to be advised to work from home.

The ministry of home affairs has left it upon LG and Delhi CM to take the final call on the weekend curfew. According to the health ministry, India recorded 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the country's biggest-ever single-day spike and the second day in succession.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was "very serious" and asked people not to venture out unless it was very urgent. He also suggested everyone use face masks, hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing. The CM had also said that his government was not in favour of a lockdown. "I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," he said.

Prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled-down presence in government offices were some of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on Saturday.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), however, allowed students of class IX-XII to be called to schools for guidance by teachers. Except this, all Delhi government and private schools will remain closed till April 30, it said.