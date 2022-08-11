Wear mask or pay Rs 500 fine as Delhi sees spurt in COVID-19 cases

By CNBCTV18.com

The Delhi government on Thursday made wearing of face mask or cover mandatory in all public places. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators.

The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in a private four-wheeler vehicle.

The order came as the national capital is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 infections. Delhi has reported 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 percent and eight fatalities, the highest in nearly 180 days, on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,75,540 and the death toll rose to 26,351, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,205. As many as 5,549 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in August, a nearly three-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

