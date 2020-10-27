We need to use a voucher scheme for vaccination preparedness: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday said the use of technology will help in pandemic preparedness and vaccination preparedness.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on a panel on the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Shaw said the model of election-preparedness and voucher scheme should be implemented for a vaccination programme.

"On vaccination, we want to make sure we use the Prime Minister's model of election-based preparedness. We want to ensure we come up with a voucher scheme that gets home to home in terms of when and where people should get vaccinated and on what date. That is the kind of pandemic preparedness programme we want," Shaw said.

"We want to make sure vaccination centres are geared with good digital planning. Finally, it is about creating a digital platform to capture vaccination data so that Karnataka can track and trace vaccinated people," she added.

Speaking about the industry and government partnership in Karnataka, Shaw said the collaboration helped in diagnostics and contact tracing in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Karnataka, the informational technology and biotechnology sectors are working together on big data, AI, and LifeSciences technologies to come out with cutting edge diagnostics, therapies and vaccines. The research investment in Karnataka is huge. A number of AI-based diagnostics developed in Bengaluru very fast," she said.

Industry, academia and government partnership helped address how contact tracing was developed in a rapid response way, Shaw said.

