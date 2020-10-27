  • SENSEX
We need to use a voucher scheme for vaccination preparedness: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Updated : October 27, 2020 06:20 PM IST

Shaw said the model of election-preparedness and voucher scheme should be implemented for a vaccination programme.
We want to ensure we come up with a voucher scheme that gets home to home in terms of when and where people should get vaccinated and on what date, Shaw said.
