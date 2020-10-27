Healthcare We need to use a voucher scheme for vaccination preparedness: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Updated : October 27, 2020 06:20 PM IST Shaw said the model of election-preparedness and voucher scheme should be implemented for a vaccination programme. We want to ensure we come up with a voucher scheme that gets home to home in terms of when and where people should get vaccinated and on what date, Shaw said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.