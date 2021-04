Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that India must follow the UK model and focus on vaccination to win the war against COVID. He said that Britain went through a strict lockdown till sufficient people were vaccinated.

He said it was not clear if the number of COVID-19 cases were anywhere close to peaking.

The CM also said the state was expanding healthcare facilities in Pune, Mumbai Nagpur, and efforts were on to get more doctors. He has requested retired doctors and health professionals to help out and also asked every health worker to step forward.

He requested all political parties to set aside differences and unite to fight this pandemic. He said otherwise the state of Maharastra would not forgive its politicians if they failed to rise to the occasion.

The announcement came as the Maharashtra government imposed a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.