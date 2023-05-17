'We hold 30% share of the global paracetamol market and will grow to 50%': Granules India

"We have clocked 20 percent CAGR in past 5 years and expect the same growth for next 2 years", says Krishna P Chigurupati, Chairman & MD, Granules India in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. The pharmaceuticals player declared its financial results on Tuesday . For the full financial year 2022-23, revenues stood 20 percent higher to Rs 4,512 crore.

The price erosion in US has reduced and prices are stabilizing. This trend is likely to continue in FY24. Granules India expects margin expansion from its new product launches. For FY23, operating profit margins stood at 20.3 percent versus 19.2 percent in the financial year 2021-22.

The company reported a strong performance in paracetamols in FY23 and expects a decent growth in FY24 as well. The revenues from this molecule in fourth quarter stood at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 409 crore in corresponding quarter of last year. "We are the largest manufacturers of paracetamols globally. We hold 30 percent share of the global paracetamol market and will grow to 50 percent", says Chigurupati. Paracetamol prices have been trending down in-line with the raw material prices. Finished dozes contributes to over 50 percent of paracetamol sales for Granules India.

The pharmaceuticals player plans Rs 700 crore of capex in FY24. Of this, Rs 250 crore will be utilized towards green initiatives. Another Rs 250 crore will be utilized towards completion of the formulation plant, while remaining Rs 200 crore will be spent on capex. A total of Rs 2,000 crore capex is earmarked for the green initiative capex. The company shall be able to fund this capex from internal accruals using its high cash flows. However, to raise more funds, it is also looking at equity dilution in its green initiative subsidiary, Granules CZRO. The company may also use low cost funding for long term debt. The company's consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to remains less than 1 and net debt is expected to continue being at Rs 800 crore. There are no plans to dilute any stake in the parent company.

Granules India clocked a strong performance in past 5 years of 20 percent revenue CAGR and 27 percent EBITDA CAGR. The company expected to replicate the same growth over next 5 years. High technology complex formulations are expected to yield better performance for this pharmaceutical major.

The stocks is 1.4 percent higher in trade at 11am on Wednesday.