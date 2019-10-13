Business
Watch your weight before 40, else face cancer risk
Updated : October 13, 2019 08:40 AM IST
The researchers used data for 2,20,000 individuals from the Me-Can study, with participants from Norway, Sweden and Austria.
Data from health examinations, including information on height and weight, were linked to data from national cancer registries.
