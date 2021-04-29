War-rooms and oxygen: India's IT companies scramble to handle COVID-19 surge Updated : April 29, 2021 08:53:24 IST India's gigantic IT and call centre service industry employs more than 4.5 million people directly. All 15 of the large companies Reuters spoke to this week said that they now had vaccination schemes in place. Published : April 29, 2021 08:39 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply