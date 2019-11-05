Want to escape Delhi’s air pollution? These are the only 4 Indian cities with ‘good’ AQI

The haze that has enveloped Delhi, the rest of the National Capital Region and a large part of North India has triggered a big debate on air pollution. Netizens have even suggested that Delhiites should pack their bags and leave the city – at least for a few weeks, if not permanently. Now, for most people that wouldn’t be a practical solution. But just in case you could exercise that option, where would you go? Turns out if you were looking at urban India, you don’t really have too many alternatives.

The Air Quality Index data released by the Central Pollution Control Board shows that on November 4 there were only four cities across the country that had an AQI reading in the ‘Good (0-50)’ band. At this level, the quality of air is deemed to have minimal impact on your health. Two out of these four cities are in Kerala – Eloor (Kochi) and Thiruvananthapuram. In fact, Eloor had the best air quality on November 4, according to the CPCB Bulletin. The other two cities which have made it to the best band of Air Quality Index are Kota (Rajasthan) and Thane (Maharashtra).

If you look at AQI readings from the biggest cities of India, Mumbai came out on top. Maharashtra’s capital was in the ‘Satisfactory’ band which points to an acceptable quality of air. Bengaluru and Hyderabad also made it to this band. In Kolkata, the AQI reading stood at 135, in the ‘Moderate’ band, while Chennai’s air quality was in the ‘Poor’ zone, which indicates ‘breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure’.

*CPCB AQI Bulletin (Nov 4)

Looking at the worst of the lost, surprisingly Delhi did not feature in the list of the top ten cities with worst air quality. Jind in Haryana had the worst AQI reading at 448, followed by Ghaziabad and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

*CPCB AQI Bulletin (Nov 4)

Here’s what the AQI categorisation means for your health: