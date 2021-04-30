Walmart, Flipkart, associate entities to scale up support for India's COVID-19 battle Updated : April 30, 2021 01:46:03 IST Walmart businesses worldwide are working together to procure vital oxygen concentrators and other equipment. The Walmart Foundation is donating Rs 14.82 crore (USD 2 million) to support various NGOs in India Published : April 30, 2021 01:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply