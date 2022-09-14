Walking speed more important than 10,000 steps a day to remain fit: Study

By CNBCTV18.com

Walking speed is as important to maintain fitness as achieving 10,000 steps a day, new research revealed. Earlier studies had revealed that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a reduced risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death. However, the findings of the new studies conducted by the University of Sydney and the University of Southern Denmark, released this week, established that walking at a faster pace, like a power walk, provided more health benefits compared to the number of steps covered in a day.

Individuals should not just aim for 10,000 steps a day, but also aim to walk faster for more health benefits, Gulf Today quoted Dr Matthew Ahmadi, co-lead author and research fellow at the University of Sydney, as saying.

Associate professor Borja del Pozo Cruz from the University of Southern Denmark said that less active individuals can also reap health benefits. The study shows that those walking as low as 3,800 steps a day can also enjoy a 25 percent reduced risk of dementia.

The research revealed that with every 2,000 steps walked, an individual would be able to reduce the risk of premature death incrementally by 8-11 percent. Similar benefits were seen for cancer incidence and cardiovascular diseases. A higher step count was also associated with a lower risk of dementia. Walking 9,800 steps a day was deemed as the optimal daily amount linked to a 50 percent lower risk of dementia.

The researchers drew data from the United Kingdom’s Biobank to check the connection between the step count of 78,500 adults aged 40 to 79 years and health outcomes over a period of seven years. The full study results were published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology.

The individuals recorded their physical activity including their sleep pattern with the help of a wrist accelerometer for a minimum of three days out of a seven-day period.

“The size and scope of these studies using wrist-worn trackers make it the most robust evidence to date suggesting that 10,000 steps a day is the sweet spot for health benefits and walking faster is associated with additional benefits,” Dr Ahmadi said.

More research with the help of trackers will provide information on benefits associated with certain levels and intensity of daily stepping, the researcher added.