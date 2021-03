Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Uzbekistan government for two products. The company has received approval for Bilastin tablets, which are used for the treatment of allergic Rhino conjunctivitis and Urticaria, the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Vivimed has also received approval for Orzole combi, which is used to treat gastrointestinal infections such as acute diarrhoea or dysentery, gynaecological, lung and urinary infections, it added.