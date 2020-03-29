  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Vitriol and violence amid virus: A COVID-19 death exposes paranoia in India

Updated : March 29, 2020 03:04 PM IST

On March 20, the Union government issued an advisory to social media companies to clamp down on the circulation of false information and unverified data on the outbreak, and deployed its own officials to debunk fake news.
News reports have emerged across India of mobs harassing people they suspect of carrying the virus, including doctors and air crew.
Vitriol and violence amid virus: A COVID-19 death exposes paranoia in India

You May Also Like

RBI approves amalgamation of 10 public sector banks from April 1

RBI approves amalgamation of 10 public sector banks from April 1

After Ratan Tata, Tata Sons donates Rs 1,000 crore to fight COVID-19

After Ratan Tata, Tata Sons donates Rs 1,000 crore to fight COVID-19

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement