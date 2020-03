A thread on Twitter by Akhilesh Mishra, CEO, BlueKraft Digital Technologies, which outlines the series of steps the government has undertaken to counter the COVID-19 outbreak, has gone viral.

"As different countries battle the #COVID2019 pandemic, there is much debate as to which country acted in which way and whether their actions were timely or not?" Mishra wrote. "Also, which country model, on balance, works better than others? A thread, on Indian action since January 2020."

China notified on 7th January about #COVID2019 (without details).

8th Jan: India did its FIRST mission meeting.

17th January: India started screening of all passengers from China.

China notified on 7th January about #COVID2019 (without details). 8th Jan: India did its FIRST mission meeting. 17th January: India started screening of all passengers from China. 25th January: PM Modi's Principal Secretary chairs high level review meet. #CoronaUpdate 2/15 pic.twitter.com/r94po3dOup — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

India's #COVID2019 response is moving ahead.

29th Jan: Exports of N95 masks and PPE prohibited

30th Jan: 6 labs identified for testing (The day India reports first case)

31st Jan: 6 Quarantine centers established

India's #COVID2019 response is moving ahead. 29th Jan: Exports of N95 masks and PPE prohibited 30th Jan: 6 labs identified for testing (The day India reports first case) 31st Jan: 6 Quarantine centers established 1st Feb: India's begins evacuations. #CoronaUpdate 3/15 pic.twitter.com/VvdLeZvG4q — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

India has now 3 confirmed cases of #COVID2019. At this stage itself:

3rd Feb: PM Modi constitutes a Group of Ministers (E-GoM) to tackle emerging situations.

India has now 3 confirmed cases of #COVID2019. At this stage itself: 3rd Feb: PM Modi constitutes a Group of Ministers (E-GoM) to tackle emerging situations. 3rd Feb actions: Advisory against travel to China. e-Visas to all Chinese passport holders suspended. #CoronaUpdate 4/15 pic.twitter.com/wBfEc2XEkN — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

India still ONLY 3 cases of #COVID2019.

B) Integrated Disease surveillance network tracking almost 7,000 people

India still ONLY 3 cases of #COVID2019. 7th Feb: Health Minister gives statement in Parliament A)139, 539 people already screened B) Integrated Disease surveillance network tracking almost 7,000 people 13th Feb: Health Minister addresses media #CoronaUpdate 5/15 pic.twitter.com/hotRlXPul1 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

The number of #COVID2019 cases is still just 3. But actions continue

22nd Feb: Singapore travel advisory issued

24th Feb: Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia added to screening list

The number of #COVID2019 cases is still just 3. But actions continue 22nd Feb: Singapore travel advisory issued 24th Feb: Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia added to screening list 26th Feb: Advisory issued to avoid travel to South Korea, Iran and Italy. #CoronaUpdate 6/15 pic.twitter.com/pFgR06dnqm — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

March - India's actions to tackle #COVID2019

3rd March: At just 6 confirmed cases, universal screening introduced.

4th March: PM Modi sends direct message. No Holi milan.

7th March: PM holds review.

March - India's actions to tackle #COVID2019 3rd March: At just 6 confirmed cases, universal screening introduced. 4th March: PM Modi sends direct message. No Holi milan. 7th March: PM holds review. 7th March: Quarantine guidelines. New travel restrictions. #CoronaUpdate 7/15 pic.twitter.com/oBA1j15QCa — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

India is below 100 confirmed cases bench mark of #COVID2019.

12th March: PM Modi tweets on urgency and importance of situation.

14th March: Still below 100 cases, but 52 labs ready to test

India is below 100 confirmed cases bench mark of #COVID2019. 12th March: PM Modi tweets on urgency and importance of situation. 14th March: Still below 100 cases, but 52 labs ready to test 18th March: At below 175 cases, compulsory quarantine instituted. #CoronaUpdate 8/15 pic.twitter.com/rtwXZPpSni — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

3) #COVID2019 Economic Task Force Set Up

India reacting in war mode 19th March 1) At less than 200 cases, PM Modi addresses nation. Calls for #JantaCurfew 2) All international flights stopped after 22nd March 3) #COVID2019 Economic Task Force Set Up 21st March: 75 districts on lock-down.#CoronaUpdate 9/15 pic.twitter.com/eqPWhJlhVL — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

#COVID2019 actions continue

22nd March: All train services, metro, inter-state buses suspended

22nd March: Indian capacity now to perform 50,000 tests/week

23rd March: Domestic flights stopped from 24th March

#COVID2019 actions continue 22nd March: All train services, metro, inter-state buses suspended 22nd March: Indian capacity now to perform 50,000 tests/week 23rd March: Domestic flights stopped from 24th March All this when India at still below 500 cases.#CoronaUpdate 10/15 pic.twitter.com/Ag9NkciY67 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

24th March.

PM Modi addresses nation and announces NATION WIDE #Lockdown21.

GST relief measures announced.

NDMA activated by PM's direction.

Export of respirators banned.

24th March. PM Modi addresses nation and announces NATION WIDE #Lockdown21. GST relief measures announced. NDMA activated by PM's direction. Export of respirators banned. India is still below 600 cases. But #COVID2019 fight moves to next gear.#CoronaUpdate 11/15 pic.twitter.com/B2cTsjeBxD — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

Day 01 of #Lockdown21. India is yet below 650 cases.

Indian Navy helps set up testing facility in Goa.

Local administrations everywhere sensitized to react in real time to needs of people.

Day 01 of #Lockdown21. India is yet below 650 cases. Indian Navy helps set up testing facility in Goa. Local administrations everywhere sensitized to react in real time to needs of people. India enforcing the biggest country-wide lock-down in the world. #CoronaUpdate 12/15 pic.twitter.com/NdahHvOV48 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

Day 02 of #CoronaLockdown

India is at less than 750 cases as on 26th March.

Massive economic package announced.

Ujjwala gas cylinders.

Day 02 of #CoronaLockdown India is at less than 750 cases as on 26th March. Massive economic package announced. DBT to farmers, poor, MNREGA workers, elderly, women. Free Ujjwala gas cylinders. Health emergency as well economic situation being tackled. #CoronaUpdate 13/15 pic.twitter.com/cAEMHqIHSz — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

Day 03 of #CoronaLockdown. India still less than 900 cases.

RBI announces relief:

1)Massive cuts in rates.

2)All kinds of EMIs deferred for three months.

3)Working capital loans made easier.

Day 03 of #CoronaLockdown. India still less than 900 cases. RBI announces relief: 1)Massive cuts in rates. 2)All kinds of EMIs deferred for three months. 3)Working capital loans made easier. International passengers new tracking measures.#CoronaUpdate 14/15 pic.twitter.com/1wYREqpFUu — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

This thread DOES NOT MEAN we are in the safe. Yet.

This thread is only to highlight that Modi government has been very proactive till now and that is why India is relatively safe so far. See the graph.

This thread DOES NOT MEAN we are in the safe. Yet. This thread is only to highlight that Modi government has been very proactive till now and that is why India is relatively safe so far. See the graph. Please follow #Lockdown21 diligently. Stay home. #CoronaUpdate 15/15 pic.twitter.com/lyxSqGzFx9 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

Mishra's tweet has been retweeted 281 times and liked 374 times, with several users commending his the efforts to compile the government's efforts.