  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

VIEW: Why the health of sanitation workers needs to be our society’s concern

Updated : July 20, 2020 06:28 PM IST

We should recognise the work of sanitation workers as just as essential as that of the brave doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who are on the frontlines of our national response to the crisis.
Sanitation workers’ life expectancies are ten years below the national average as a result of spending hours on end in sanitation infrastructure, which handles up to 2.6 million litres of sewage a day in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai.
One manual scavenger has died on the job every five days since 2017.
VIEW: Why the health of sanitation workers needs to be our society’s concern

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Phase 1/2 of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial reveals vaccine is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Phase 1/2 of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial reveals vaccine is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

2,426 borrowers willfully defaulted Rs 1.47 lakh crore of PSU banks, says AIBEA

2,426 borrowers willfully defaulted Rs 1.47 lakh crore of PSU banks, says AIBEA

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement