Healthcare VIEW: Helping employees deal with emotional health woes in COVID-19 Updated : August 06, 2020 09:59 AM IST What role can leaders play in helping employees to cope with mental distress in the post COVID world and beyond? The pandemic and the resultant humanitarian crisis has created a level of apprehension amongst employees that has never been experienced by businesses.