View: Donating blood is akin to donating new life

Blood is critical to human existence. The vitality of blood for life must be celebrated throughout the year. Historically and the current pandemic of COVID-19 has reinforced the need for the prioritisation and preparedness for access to blood and its components for the better health of the citizens. It is a life-sustaining medical resource with no viable alternatives. There is a need to imbibe an altruistic mindset towards voluntary blood donation. Annadan (donation of food) nourishes, and netradan (eye donation) allows one to see again, raktdan (blood donation) is a gift of life.

One unit of blood segregated into its various components like plasma and platelets saves three lives. Essential to the functioning of the healthcare system, blood units and their products are required for elective and urgent surgeries. Further, patients suffering from blood disorders like thalassemia and sickle cell disease require frequent blood transfusion for a healthy life.

India has had a perpetual blood shortage. The current pandemic has intensified the crisis as the functioning of blood banks has been impacted due to limited mobility and rising infections. As a society, we are plagued by misinformation and myths that discourage regular voluntary blood donation. Education and sensitisation coupled with a philanthropic mindset are the enablers of a sustained blood supply.

Individuals in the age group of 18-65 years, weighing more than 45 kgs, having normal pulse rate, blood pressure, and a hemoglobin level of 12.5 gm/dl must voluntarily donate blood. Irrespective of gender, it is safe to donate blood multiple times a year. Men can donate once in three months, and women every four months. However, pregnant women can donate blood 12 months post-pregnancy, and lactating women are deferred from blood donation during the lactation period. People with epilepsy, psychiatric disorders, blood disorders, and type-I diabetes are also not permitted to donate blood. Improved cardiovascular health, slowed aging, and reduced cancer risk are some of the health benefits of regular blood donation.

The current pandemic has brought blood donation to a grinding halt and infused fresh doubts in people's minds. It is imperative to communicate that COVID-19 recovered patients are eligible to donate blood after 28 days. Vaccinated individuals are free to donate blood 14 days post their vaccination as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) circular dated 05.05.2021. The fear of contracting COVID-19 during blood donation must be addressed since blood banks are in adherence to guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The advancement of medical science has significantly reduced the proportion of transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) like HIV, syphilis, and malaria. The WHO mandates four tests for donated blood for antibodies associated with Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, and syphilis. Better donor selection and adoption of more sensitive serological tests like nucleic acid testing (NAT) by many blood banks have further bolstered the safety of donors. Further, increased use of technology to collect, process, and store blood units can lower the wastage of collected blood units. Over the years, our blood ecosystem has struggled with wastage of collected units, between 2014-15 and 2016-17, around 3.5 million blood units were discarded.

Apheresis and blood component separation allows for the optimal utilization of blood. Apheresis does not extract whole blood but only the required component from the donor. For example, convalescent plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients is extracted using apheresis. Blood component separation units (BCSU) separate the blood into plasma, platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells. Here, one unit of blood can benefit multiple patients. For example, malaria patients need administration of platelets; plasma and other components can be used for other medical procedures.

According to a NACO report, only around 51 percent of the blood banks in the country had blood component separation facilities. Given the demand for blood and its products in India, a dire need to equip blood banks with apheresis and BCSUs exists. The recent initiative of the Government of Jharkhand to provide blood banks of six districts with BCSUs will ease the constrictions in blood supply.

COVID-19 has worsened India's perpetual blood crisis. This is leading to deterioration in health and even loss of lives. Every citizen's responsibility is to spread awareness about the benefits of blood donation, bust myths, and lead by example through regular non-remunerative voluntary blood donation.

—The author, Dr. S. S. Sukumar is Chairman, IMA Standing Committee for Blood Donation, IMA H.Q, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal