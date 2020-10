The novel coronavirus—now named as SARS Cov 2, is a strange pathogen. Its ways of spreading are generally known—via droplets—like any respiratory virus. It spreads by close person to person contact within one meter of each other. Coughing, sneezing, and even speaking at close distance without a mask can lead to transmission. Some transmission also happens via commonly touched surfaces and then contaminated hands touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. These are all routes of transmission of the virus and hence infection of a new person from a person who is infected.

Hence the solutions to control the disease is called by acronym SMS—Social distancing, Masks, Sanitation of hands. So it is obvious that the COVID will be common in congested areas where social distancing is not possible or not maintained, where mask-wearing is not proper or not at all, and where sanitation of hands is not proper. And by and large globally these observations seem to be holding true.

But in India, we are seeing a strange pattern of infection, disease and deaths. First of all, like in the world, the cases are more in major urban areas probably due to congested housing and lack of social distancing. A large majority of cases and death in India have happened in major metropolitan cities and some district headquarter cities. But when we look at where in the cities the cases have happened then the logic of SMS as preventive measures do not seem to work.

From reading of newspapers and watching the tv news (which are the only sources of geographical information of cases as cities and states are not giving such information of cases) we have noted that in the urban areas somehow the slums are not the hotbeds of disease—cases and deaths as one would have expected due to lack of physical space in houses and lanes, lack of proper mask-wearing and lack of water and soap for handwashing.

This is gathered general information but unfortunately, there is no other reliable information from governments about the breakup of slum and non-slum number of cases. The only slum data available is from Dharavi in Bombay. There out of the population of about 8-10 lakhs, about 3000 positive cases were detected. Which is only 0.3 percent of the population and then the diseases stopped. Of course, the municipal corporation took a lot of measures. But in a crowded slum where the density of population is about 300,000+ people per square km, and where many 10 feet by 12 feet rooms, with no household toilet, have 2-8 residents how does on ensure social distancing?

In such a congested environment even with the mask, the community should have gotten infected on a massive scale. As water is scarce there is less chance of frequent hand washing with soap and that too for 20 seconds each time as advised by WHO. Similar observations are there from Ahmedabad slums—NGOs working slums did not report many cases of COVID—yes some cases happened in April and early May, but then the number reduced from slums.

But there is evidence from sero-surveillance that the virus spread rapidly in Dharavi slums infecting 57 percent of residents without causing any noticeable illness in the infected. So 570,000 people out of 10 lakhs in Dharavi got infected without symptoms. While 3,000 got some illness and tested positive for COVID. So the ratios of test positives to total infected is about 1: 190 which is one of the highest in the world. So in slums, it seems infection spreads rapidly but causes no illness in the vast majority of people.

On the other hand, this virus reached and caused disease in the best of the homes of the richest, influential and the most elite. Take, for example, Amitabh Bachchan—a famous film star and family, many senior politicians who have a high level of security, senior IAS and IPS officers, heads of large businesses. These people must have had all the means to follow SMS strategy to avoid the virus. They have large houses with big compounds, they have many washbasins in the home and also a personal toilet with washbasin in their office. They go by personal car without any crowding. They can afford to wear the fanciest masks and change it every day. They have the best doctors to advise them on how to protect from COVID. These amenities are also available to many upper-middle-class people in cities. In spite of all this the above category of the elite got the COVID disease. Hence I call it a VIP virus. The enigma is that in urban poor quarters and the slums the COVID is not so rampant as one would assume.

This raises the question why are slum dwellers relatively less vulnerable in spite of lack of social distancing, masks and sanitation. Some clever editors coined the term “immunological black matter” for a variety of possible explanations that prevent the new virus affecting a large proportion of the community in European countries which was originally proposed by Prof. Karl Friston of University College London.

My hypothesis is that the poor in India have some form of immunity to the new infection, most probably due to exposure to multiple previous microbial infections caused by their poor living conditions. I call it “poor people’s immunity” or “pauper’s immunity”. This immunity is such that they do develop an infection but do not fall sick or show clinical symptoms. This is aptly seen in Dharavi slums—570,000 infected and developed antibodies to COVID but only about 3000 got symptoms and tested positive for COVID. Many cities also showed that a large proportion of the population tested sero-positive without symptoms. This varies from 15-51 percent in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune and Bombay.

To summarise, it seems that the virus rapidly spreads and infects many people but only some with weak immunity show symptoms, get tested and turn out positive. The way the virus is getting transmitted the rich and powerful is not clear but they are not immune to this disease—may be they are more vulnerable, but the poor are relatively immune or resistant to clinical disease. The implications of this is as the epidemic spreads to rural areas, the virus will not cause much clinical disease and death in rural areas where also people are poor and may have a high natural resistance to diseases like the urban slum dwellers. If this hypothesis is true—for which we need granular data to prove it—it will be a ray of hope as the pandemic rages across India.