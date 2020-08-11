Healthcare Barriers faced by rural communities in cancer care: What can be done? Updated : August 11, 2020 07:18 PM IST One of the first steps for better cancer care is to bring more awareness about cancer and help them overcome the stigma around it. Nearly 70 percent of the population in India reside in rural areas where there is a severe shortage of cancer care facilities. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply