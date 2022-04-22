View: Are we moving towards a fourth Covid wave?

India has been witnessing an upward trajectory of Covid since the first week of April signalling that a fourth wave may be on the anvil. This time the number of children affected by the disease has also shown a remarkable increase triggering a kind of fear among the parents. The hospitalisations so far have been low, thanks to the robust vaccination drive carried out by the country. More than 187 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s active caseload as on April 22 stands at 14, 241. A total of 2,451 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The R-Value

India's effective 'R-value, or the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading, has gone above 1.0 for the first time in three months.

R stands for the reproduction number. In simple terms, the reproduction number is the average number of new infections arising from one infected individual. When cases are increasing, R is greater than 1. When cases are decreasing, it is less than 1. There are four main factors that contribute to R. They are how long an infected individual is infectious, how many opportunities there are for infections to occur, the probability of transmission given an opportunity, and the proportion of the population that remains susceptible.

Experts feel that the opportunities for infection can be reduced through Covid appropriate behaviours, decreasing the probability for transmission through mask-wearing and improved ventilation.

Epidemiologist and faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says: “The effective reproduction number gives an indication of whether an epidemic is growing or decreasing. When it goes above 1, it indicates that an epidemic is growing in some states, based on the relatively small numbers, estimates of R have increased beyond 1 for the first time in months.”

The causes for this increase are not quite clear at this time but the reasons are multi-dimensional, including both behavioural and immunological factors.

Schools or no Schools?

As the cases see a rise in numbers, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has reinstated the mask mandate in public places and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 for any violation barely three weeks after the fine was scrapped. The schools, however, would continue to function as usual, holding physical classes, despite concerns about covid infection among unvaccinated children.

Experts acknowledge that the current wave has affected children as much as adults unlike the earlier waves. However, they feel there is no need to panic as data from past waves have clearly shown that children, who contract covid, have mild illness and recover spontaneously.

Dr LN Taneja, Senior Consultant, Paediatric, Max Hospital, Patparganj says that symptoms of covid in small kids are vomiting, high-grade fever and loose stools. For older kids, headache is an added symptom.

Taneja maintains that shutting down schools is not a solution. Instead, a staggered approach can be taken like shutting off a particular class where kids have been diagnosed with covid. “Wearing a mask in class should be made mandatory. A blended approach of the offline and online models can be considered. Fortunately, the disease is mild in children and presents as a very mild illness mimicking any other seasonal infection.”

“If one adult in the family gets affected, then the children in the household also get infected as easily as the adults. The symptoms, however, are mild and treatable. Simple measures like paracetamol, adequate hydration and good nutrition are sufficient. No antibiotics, steroids or other strong medicines are needed for children," says Dr Krishan Chugh, Director and HOD, Paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Virologist and researcher, Dr Gagandeep Kang maintains that as children go to school and interact with each other, they will share infections, particularly respiratory viruses.

“Testing positive and having mild symptoms can be dealt with as for all respiratory infections with symptomatic management. Severe disease and the complication of long Covid are rare in children and we have no data on their rates of occurrence in India but we do have data that indicate that above 80 percent of children have already been infected.”

This means that the chances of severe disease or long Covid in healthy Indian children is remote with current and future infections. “Parents should therefore send children to school and if cases climb in school and if there are vulnerable people at home, then children should be asked to wear masks,” Kang feels.

Concurs virologist Shahid Jameel. “I would say that it is not scientifically correct to say that children will get infected in schools. The focus should be on vaccination and following all the protocols. In July 2021, even when the schools were all shut, the seroprevalence in children was more than 50 percent.”

Epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya also advocates that schools should not be closed because of the rise in the cases. “Parents should take the necessary precautions and not send their children to schools if there are any symptoms. Kids are as susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection as adults. But Covid in them has been mostly mild or asymptomatic. There is no need to panic.”

Satyajeet Rath, guest faculty at IISER Pune says: “I do not think that children have been affected differently this time compared to any previous period. By and large, it remains true that severe versions of Covid illness tend to be much less common in children than in adults, quite plausibly because co-morbidities are less common in children.”