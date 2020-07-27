Healthcare VIEW: Antibody surveys indicating growing herd immunity hide more than they reveal Updated : July 27, 2020 02:07 PM IST The concept of herd immunity hinges on the numbers of truly infected persons in the population who have recovered and can now block the transmission to uninfected persons. We need to take all precautions to protect ourselves against the coronavirus, without meandering under the illusion that the magic cloak of herd immunity has already descended on us. For all of India to cross the threshold will take a long time, even if some small pockets do so in a few months. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply