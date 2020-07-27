  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

VIEW: Antibody surveys indicating growing herd immunity hide more than they reveal

Updated : July 27, 2020 02:07 PM IST

The concept of herd immunity hinges on the numbers of truly infected persons in the population who have recovered and can now block the transmission to uninfected persons.
We need to take all precautions to protect ourselves against the coronavirus, without meandering under the illusion that the magic cloak of herd immunity has already descended on us.
For all of India to cross the threshold will take a long time, even if some small pockets do so in a few months.
VIEW: Antibody surveys indicating growing herd immunity hide more than they reveal

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Tech Mahindra Q1FY21: Net profit jumps 21% to Rs 972 crore; beats estimates

Tech Mahindra Q1FY21: Net profit jumps 21% to Rs 972 crore; beats estimates

COVID-19 impact: Mitsubishi Motors reports $1.7 billion loss for April-June period

COVID-19 impact: Mitsubishi Motors reports $1.7 billion loss for April-June period

Increase in AI intensity by 1 unit can lead to 2.5% increase in GDP: ICRIER

Increase in AI intensity by 1 unit can lead to 2.5% increase in GDP: ICRIER

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement