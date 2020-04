Ken Yuasa chatted pleasantly with the other surgeons as they began work: the appendectomy they were about to perform was a simple procedure. “I cut with strength”, he remembered. “It was soft inside and I could not find the organ, so I cut again. Then I moved on to the trachea. The person used for the experiment was still laughing when I cut the neck and the blood gushed out”.

Finally, the doctors amputated their patient’s right forearm, shackled to the bed with handcuffs: Yuasa later recalled he felt “impelled by interest”.

From 1931 to 1945, operating from a sprawling two-storey complex in Harbin, doctors in the Imperial Japanese Army’s notorious Unit 731 ran the most gruesome biological weapons programme in history, deliberately exposing prisoners—including women and children—to disease. Entire populations were infected with cholera and plague, by poisoning wells or dropping rats infected with plague through air-delivered bombs.

Thousands of victims—among them the man Dr. Yuasa practiced on in March, 1942—were vivisected. The practice, it was claimed, facilitated study of the progress of infection through the human body. Estimates vary, but Unit 731 and other similar biowarfare units claimed the lives of at least 200,000 Chinese civilians, and perhaps over 500,000.

As the world considers the long-term consequences of the worst pandemic in a century, this ought to be among our concerns. The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated the kinds of catastrophic impacts a new generation of bioweapons could have—and how a new kind of conflict could transform warfare in the future.

FOUR years ago, former United States Director of National Intelligence, added gene editing to a list of threats posed by “weapons of mass destruction and proliferation”, in the annual threat assessment reflecting the collective opinion of that country’s intelligence services. “Given the broad distribution, low cost, and accelerated pace of development of this dual-use technology, its deliberate or unintentional misuse might lead to far-reaching economic and national security implications”, the report argued.

Ever since 1945, biological weapons have been of limited interest to great powers: no conceivable disease, after all, can annihilate adversaries as surely as nuclear weapons. For actors without the technological resources to sustain nuclear-weapons programmes—whether terrorist groups or smaller nation-states— bioweapons could offer a new path to parity with their adversaries.

In 2016, Bill Gates remarked that “the next epidemic could originate on the computer screen of a terrorist intent on using genetic engineering to create a synthetic version of the smallpox virus”.

The concern has been amplified by the growing use of a technique called CRISPR, which allows scientists to “cut and paste” DNA far more easily than ever in the past. The technique has found applications in everything from fighting cancer to breeding malaria-resistant mosquitos—but has also been used by so-called biohackers to pursue everything from personal cosmetic enhancements to dog breeds with special traits.

The scientist John Sotos stated that gene editing technology could “open up the potential for bioweapons of unimaginable destructive potential”.

Bioweapons experts agree, for the most part, that these doomsday scenarios are—conservatively—some distance in the future. Technological challenges mean it is a far from trivial scientific challenge to engineer a new disease into existence, and even more difficult to find means to reliably use it against a population.

New technologies, though, are making the pursuit, inexorably, easier: The same science that helps treat now-incurable diseases and increase agricultural yields will also provide radical new tools for killing.

TERRORIST groups have had a sustained interest in producing bioweapons. In 2002, for example, evidence surfaced that al-Qaeda had set up a small laboratory in Kandahar to experiment with bioweapons, along with other kinds of toxins. Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the architect of the 9/11 attacks, revealed Malaysian businessman Yazid Sufaat had sought to create an anthrax-based bioweapon. But, because of the formidable technological challenges involved, none of these attempts is believed to have made any real progress towards generating a usable bioweapon.

Evil as al-Qaeda pursuit of biological weapons might be, it—and other similar terrorist groups—are only emulating the behaviour of nation-states. From the use of smallpox against Native Americans by British forces in 1763, to the large-scale production of anthrax spores, brucellosis, and botulism toxins by the United States and United Kingdom, nation-states also pursued biological weapons programmes through the modern era.

Imperial Japan’s bioweapons programme was, without doubt, the most barbaric of these. "People were taken to a field and tied to posts”, Sadao Koshi, a former driver at Unit 731 has recorded. “Then planes dropped bombs carrying plague bacillus and collectotricium. When the bombs exploded the bacteria liquid fell like rain”.

Lieutenant-General Shiro Ishii, and the thousands of experts and medical personnel involved in Unit 731’s gruesome operations, evaded punishment for war crimes, after the United States decided to ignore their activities in return for their sharing information gathered during their operations. For decades, the testimonies of a small number of Unit 731 personnel captured and prosecuted in the Soviet Union were dismissed as propaganda.

But the United States, scholar Friedrich Frischknecht has shown, aggressively pursued bioweapons after the Second World War—even exposing its own unsuspecting citizens to both pathogenic and non-pathogenic microbes.

A release of bacteria from naval vessels off the coasts of Virginia and San Francisco infected an estimated 800,000 people. Bacterial aerosols were released at more than 200 sites, including bus stations and airports. The most infamous test was the 1966 contamination of the New York metro system with the non-infectious bacillus globigii, to study the spread of the pathogen in a big city.

In the 1970s, the Soviet Union’s covert biological weapons programme, BioPreparat, was estimated to be producing tons of antibiotic-resistant anthrax, smallpox, and other agents, designed to be delivered either by aircraft or missiles.

But it soon became clear to the great powers that these bioweapons capabilities were, for the most part, redundant: the use of such assets against nuclear-armed adversaries, was after all, almost certain to invite a devastating response. In 1975, the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention—now signed by 146 countries—prohibited countries from developing developing or producing biological warfare agents, and weapons intended to deliver them in wartime.

There have been persistent concerns, though, that some countries have continued to violate the Convention—possibly hoping to create weapons that can be used without being traced back to laboratories. In 2018, for example, the expert Danny Shoham claimed Russia’s military “military still poses a potential menace, in terms of both stockpiled, probably deployable biological weapons, and prevailing production capacities”.

Beijing is also alleged by the United States to be pursuing similar capabilities, though little substantial evidence has surfaced in the public domain.

Likely, many states do have some form of ongoing bioweapons research: “As history tells us, virtually no nation with the ability to develop weapons of mass destruction has abstained from doing so” Frischknecht notes. That’s true of non-state actors, too.

For India, long faced with threats from a spectrum of, technologically-sophisticated adversaries it is critical to engage with the prospect of mass-casualty biological events now barely visible the horizon. In a country with a creaking, chronically-underfunded public health system, the consequences of a biological attack could be more catastrophic than those of any terrorist death-squad.

Experts have long been calling on government to create the infrastructure the country needs to address these future threats. In 2008, the National Disaster Management Authority had laid out granular plans to create state-level stockpiles of equipment, invest in biological sciences research facilities, and ensure thoroughgoing training of personnel to prepare for such emergencies. Bureaucratic infighting and intrigue, News18 revealed t, killed off the plans—plans which, if acted on, would have ensured the country would have been much better prepared for the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic teaches us what the unimaginable might look like. The time to act is now.