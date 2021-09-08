Vietnamese man gets 5 years in jail for spreading COVID-19 virus

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for five years in Vietnam for breaking the COVID-19 strict quarantine rules of the country. The People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau convicted Le Van Tri for spreading the infectious disease.

Tri travelled from Ho Chi Minh City back to Ca Mau and skipped the 21-day quarantine regulation, according to state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Tri infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment, the agency said.

Vietnam was once hailed as a success story for curbing the pandemic. The country had targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine. Since April, there has been a spike in cases and deaths. Ca Mau has reported 191 cases and two deaths since the pandemic, compared to the 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam registered 536,000 cases and 13,385 deaths, with the majority in the past few months.

Duong Tan Hau, a flight attendant for Vietnam Airlines, was also convicted at the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City. He got a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of breaking quarantine rules. He had breached the 14-day quarantine rule and freely mixed with 46 individuals after arriving from Japan in November last year.

In Singapore, a Briton was fined S$1000 and sentenced to two weeks in prison for breaking the country’s quarantine rules in February this year. He had left his hotel to visit his fiancée, staying in the same hotel, though a resident of Singapore. She was also sentenced to one week of prison time.