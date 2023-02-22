Venus Remedies gets nod to market 3 cancer drugs in Uzbekistan, Palestine

The company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide and now it can sell generic cancer drugs carboplatin in Uzbekistan and docetaxel and irinotecan in Palestine. Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd ended at Rs 148.10, down by Rs 0.50, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

Pharma company Venus Remedies on Wednesday, February 22, said the company has received marketing authorisations for its generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine.

The company is expected to launch these drugs in the two countries in the next financial year, it said in an exchange filing.

Having over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide, the company is making big strides by extending its footprint in Central Asia and the Middle East with the marketing approval for carboplatin in Uzbekistan and docetaxel and irinotecan in Palestine.

With these marketing approvals, the three generic cancer drugs, signifying advances in cancer treatment, will considerably benefit thousands of patients.

Venus Remedies Joint Managing Director Dr Manu Chaudhary said, "It is a proud moment for all of us, a significant step towards delivering healthcare solutions that are effective and have a positive impact on patient's lives."

"Our mission is to make cancer treatment accessible to everyone and improve outcomes. The approval of these products brings us closer to achieving this goal," she added.

