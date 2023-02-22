English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsVenus Remedies gets nod to market 3 cancer drugs in Uzbekistan, Palestine

Venus Remedies gets nod to market 3 cancer drugs in Uzbekistan, Palestine

Venus Remedies gets nod to market 3 cancer drugs in Uzbekistan, Palestine
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 22, 2023 5:15:11 PM IST (Published)

The company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide and now it can sell generic cancer drugs carboplatin in Uzbekistan and docetaxel and irinotecan in Palestine. Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd ended at Rs 148.10, down by Rs 0.50, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

Pharma company Venus Remedies on Wednesday, February 22, said the company has received marketing authorisations for its generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine.

Recommended Articles

View All
Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries

World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The company is expected to launch these drugs in the two countries in the next financial year, it said in an exchange filing.


Having over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide, the company is making big strides by extending its footprint in Central Asia and the Middle East with the marketing approval for carboplatin in Uzbekistan and docetaxel and irinotecan in Palestine.

Also Read: Mahindra and Mahindra to transfer passenger EVs assets to subsidiary by June 2026

With these marketing approvals, the three generic cancer drugs, signifying advances in cancer treatment, will considerably benefit thousands of patients. 

Venus Remedies Joint Managing Director Dr Manu Chaudhary said, "It is a proud moment for all of us, a significant step towards delivering healthcare solutions that are effective and have a positive impact on patient's lives."

"Our mission is to make cancer treatment accessible to everyone and improve outcomes. The approval of these products brings us closer to achieving this goal," she added.

Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd ended at Rs 148.10, down by Rs 0.50, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

Also Read: McKinsey likely to lay off nearly 2,000 employees in biggest job cuts round

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cancer drugspalestineUzbekistan

Previous Article

Novartis wants to be the lead partner in India's battle against cancer: Exclusive

Next Article

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi appointed as the new Drug Controller General of India

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X