Vedanta offers to supply 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day from controversial Sterlite Copper plant

Updated : April 21, 2021 09:16 AM IST

The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) contains two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of producing 1,000 tonnes of oxygen, daily.
Vedanta said that it has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to this end, since the plant’s permission to operate is sub-judice.
