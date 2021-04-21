Vedanta offers to supply 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day from controversial Sterlite Copper plant Updated : April 21, 2021 09:16 AM IST The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) contains two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of producing 1,000 tonnes of oxygen, daily. Vedanta said that it has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to this end, since the plant’s permission to operate is sub-judice. Published : April 21, 2021 09:11 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply