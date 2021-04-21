Vedanta offers to supply 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day from controversial Sterlite Copper plant

Three years after Vedanta’s controversial Tuticorin copper smelter was ordered shut by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the company has claimed that the smelter’s oxygen plants can be utilized to meet the ongoing demand for medical oxygen.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sterlite Copper (Vedanta’s copper-smelting arm) CEO Pankaj Kumar wrote that the company was keen to support the nation’s needs and meet the rising demand for oxygen.

The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) contains two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of producing 1,000 tonnes of oxygen, daily,” wrote Kumar in his letter, “We would like to offer these facilities for your use, towards ensuring that there is no lack of this viral commodity in the nation.”

Vedanta said that it has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to this end, since the plant’s permission to operate is sub-judice. The company added that it had also written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palaniswami, the state’s chief secretary, and other secretaries in the government in connection to its request.

“We would be grateful to be allowed this opportunity to support the nation’s needs,” Kumar’s letter concluded, “Our staff stand prepared to get these two plants operational in the shortest possible time and begin dispatching oxygen to the critical areas as per your direction.”

Ever since its closure in March 2018, Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant has been in the eye of a legal storm. While the National Green Tribunal allowed the plant to resume operations in February 2019 — less than a year since the TNPCB shut it down — the Supreme Court set aside the ruling, compelling Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court first.

In August 2020, the Madras High Court upheld the pollution board’s closure, after which Vedanta filed a petition Supreme Court while claiming that “forces were conspiring against the nation” by keeping Sterlite Copper shut. The company also termed the Madras High Court ruling, an “utter shock.”

‘Oxygen plant lies within main smelter’: Vedanta to TN Government

In a separate letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palaniswami, Vedanta requested the government to grant permission to run Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plan, which it claimed “would be instrumental in supporting state governments” amid the ongoing pandemic.

“COVID cases are increasing at a rapid pace in Tamil Nadu and other states,” noted Kumar’s second letter. “Most of the state governments are facing a shortage of oxygen to supply to treat the increasing number of COVID patients. (We) operate an oxygen plant of capacity 1,050 MT (metric tonnes) per day, within the main copper smelter unit,” he said.

The letter makes note of the fact that the oxygen plant in question is lying shut owing to the orders passed by the TNPCB, now upheld by the Madras High Court.