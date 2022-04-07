Vaping too is gravely injurious to health & must be banned, says new study; find out why

There was a time when people considered vaping to be a healthier (and legal) alternative to smoking. However, several studies have debunked different theories around vaping in the last few years. A new research review shows that vaping is gravely injurious to health and the sale of e-cigarettes to young people must be banned.

Researchers from the Australian National University Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health found that vaping, as using e-cigarettes came to be known, causes poisoning, injuries, burns and immediate toxicity through inhalation, including seizures, as well as addiction.

The new review found that the use and promotion of e-cigarettes must be banned for children and young people. “E-cigarettes cause acute lung injury. Among smokers, there is moderate evidence that use of e-cigarettes increase heart rate, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and arterial stiffness acutely after use,” the review read.

The 430-page review was funded by the Australian health department. Epidemiologist and public health physician Prof Emily Banks was leading the team of researchers working on the review.

“The evidence is there for some of the risks, but for most major health outcomes, like cancer, cardiovascular disease and mental illness, we don’t know what the impacts of e-cigarettes are. Their safety for these outcomes hasn’t been established,” Banks said.

While vaping is illegal in Australia if it is not on prescription, that has not stopped over two million people from regularly using e-cigarettes. The majority of users belong to the young male demographic.