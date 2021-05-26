Vaccines give protection from COVID-19 variants: Apollo Hospital study

The study conducted by Apollo Hospital found that vaccines were effective in combating mutated variants and protecting the vaccinated from severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

The study was conducted on 69 health workers who had contracted the disease after receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 69 health workers had been inoculated with the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford. Out of these 51 workers were fully vaccinated while 18 remaining workers had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The study highlighted the importance and effectiveness of vaccines in preventing severe illnesses caused due to COVID-19 variants. It concluded that vaccination of health care workers offered important protection from severe illness due to variants that would necessitate hospitalisation, ICU admissions and deaths.

According to Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Paediatric Gastroenterologist of Apollo Hospital, “There were only two hospital admissions (2.89 percent) for minor symptoms, but no ICU admissions and deaths, from this group. These findings are significant because more than half of the cohort were found infected with the Variant of Concern (VoC) and still escaped from the severe illness, which could have been a severe event for them without vaccination coverage.”

According to Dr Raju Vaishya, Senior Consultant Orthopedics at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi the post-vaccination COVID-19 infections were seen only in a small subset of health workers and a majority of the cases were of minor infections despite being caused by the Variants of Concern.

Dr Vaishya, one of the principal authors of the study, also suggested the fully vaccinated people remain careful for at least two weeks and follow all precautions. “ Since the immunity in an individual takes some time after the vaccination, therefore it is essential for the vaccinated individual to be extra careful at least two weeks after the 2nd dose of vaccination and even further, by taking universal safety precautions like maintaining social distancing, using face masks, and hand sanitation,” Dr Vaishya advised.

This is the second study published in May by the hospital. An earlier study published on May 15 had concluded that the vaccine breakthrough of COVID-19 (individuals getting infected with the SARS CoV-2 virus after partial or full vaccination) occurred only in a small percentage of vaccinated people. This was true for even Variants of Concern like the B.1.617 variant.