Vaccines give protection from COVID-19 variants: Apollo Hospital study

Updated : May 26, 2021 15:58:55 IST

The study found that only 3 percent of the vaccinated group needed hospitalisation
The study was conducted on 51 fully vaccinated and 18 partially vaccinated health workers
A new study has found that COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against COVID-19 variants especially the B.1.617, B.1.1.7 and B.1 strains.
Published : May 26, 2021 03:58 PM IST

