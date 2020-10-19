  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access

Updated : October 19, 2020 02:47 PM IST

Maintaining the cold chain for coronavirus vaccines won't be easy even in the richest of countries.
Investment in infrastructure and cooling technology lags behind the high-speed leap that vaccine development has taken this year due to the virus.
In countries such as India and Burkina Faso, a lack of public transportation presents another obstacle to getting citizens inoculated before vaccines go bad.
Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement