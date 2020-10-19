Healthcare Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access Updated : October 19, 2020 02:47 PM IST Maintaining the cold chain for coronavirus vaccines won't be easy even in the richest of countries. Investment in infrastructure and cooling technology lags behind the high-speed leap that vaccine development has taken this year due to the virus. In countries such as India and Burkina Faso, a lack of public transportation presents another obstacle to getting citizens inoculated before vaccines go bad. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.