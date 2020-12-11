Healthcare Vaccine rollout will take two months after licensing, says Serum Institute's Poonawalla Updated : December 11, 2020 02:51 PM IST The Serum Institute has taken on a vital role as the largest company licensed to manufacture the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The company also has a deal with U.S.-based Novavax for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine but has not yet begun making it. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.