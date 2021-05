The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to rectify the deficit in oxygen being supplied to Delhi by midnight tonight. The order, issued late last night, directs the Centre to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes. The court has also told the Centre to formulate a national policy on hospital admissions within two weeks.

The manner in which the Centre's vaccine policy is framed is detrimental to the right to public health as provided in Article 21 of the constitution that is, the right to life. That's the stern assessment of the Supreme Court, as it pointed out gaps in phase-3 of the government's vaccination drive. This includes the aspect of differential pricing for the Centre and the states.

The order from the three-judge bench stops short of concluding on the constitutionality of the Centre's vaccine policy. However, it has pointed out that the rational method would be for the Centre to procure all vaccines and then distribute these doses to states. Essentially, centralise procurement but decentralise distribution across the country.

To discuss the COVID-19 situation and India’s response to it, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abhay Soi, CMD at Max Healthcare; Dr Rajib Dasgupta, Member of Natl AEFI Committee; and Vikas Singh, Senior Advocate at SC.

On the Supreme Court order on oxygen supply and vaccination, Vikas Singh said, “The order very politely worded and repeated saying that we are not trying to criticise the government but it is the huge criticism of the policy of the government so far. There is a huge pack of planning on every front by the government and especially the vaccine front is completely sort of not justified the way they have planned the vaccine strategy.”

“They have addressed a very important concern of especially in this 18-44 age group, they say people have to register online and what about the Adivasis, the poor who don’t have access to the virtual world, how will they register and how will they get it. The whole policy seems to be complete skewed and not taking into account the ground realities of today.”

On private hospitals, Dr Dasgupta said, “As far as COVID goes the private sector providers indeed have a very important role because the speed at which vaccination needs to be completed cannot be done by the government providers alone and in the last several months the private sector partners have played a very well valuable role.”

On oxygen supply, Abhay Soi said, “We have 7 hospitals in Delhi NCR which has been sending these SOS. We have more than close to 2,000 COVID patients. It has been extremely challenging over the last 10-15 days because certain amounts are being allocated to us but the supplies have been woefully short of those allocations. We had to make the ridiculous decision of bringing down the number of beds because of oxygen shortage.”