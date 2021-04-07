Vaccine passport: How other countries are planning to follow Israel Updated : April 07, 2021 07:37 PM IST The pass helps citizens better access to facilities like hotels, theatres and public events Now, countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Estonia have finalised similar ‘vaccine pass’ programmes for their citizens Published : April 07, 2021 07:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply