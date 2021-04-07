  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Vaccine passport: How other countries are planning to follow Israel

Updated : April 07, 2021 07:37 PM IST

The pass helps citizens better access to facilities like hotels, theatres and public events
Now, countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Estonia have finalised similar ‘vaccine pass’ programmes for their citizens
Vaccine passport: How other countries are planning to follow Israel
Published : April 07, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 26% on day 1; QIB portion booked 58%

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 26% on day 1; QIB portion booked 58%

Clean Science and Tech aims to raise Rs 1,400 crore via IPO

Clean Science and Tech aims to raise Rs 1,400 crore via IPO

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement