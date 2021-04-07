Vaccine passport: How other countries are planning to follow Israel

Israel, one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, became the first nation to introduce a 'vaccine passport' in mid-February 2021. The passport helps citizens get access to facilities like hotels, theatres and public events.

Israel has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led administration has been able to vaccinate more than half of the population. Over 5.27 million people, of the total 9 million population, have received two doses of the vaccine.

European Union member countries are also now contemplating rolling out a similar scheme like Israel. Countries like Denmark, Sweden and Estonia have finalised a similar ‘vaccine pass’ programme for citizens.

What is a 'vaccine pass'?

A 'vaccine passport' is proof of vaccination that enables the pass-holder to get better access to business establishments and public events within the country. The 'vaccine pass' also facilitates seamless international travel. The pass could be issued in a physical or digital form.

The vaccine pass, linked to the passenger’s test data and vaccine documentation, eliminates the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test report for international travels.

How does Israel's vaccine passport work?

A ‘Green Pass’ is available to any Israeli citizen who has been fully vaccinated or has recovered from COVID-19. Also, they have to show it to get into the facilities like hotels, gyms or theatres. The pass is available in paper certificate format or in a phone app, in Hebrew language only. The app links the users to their personal data stored in the Health Ministry database.

However, face masks are still mandatory in the country. Every person with a physical or digital green pass needs to present it along with another identity card to get access to business establishments and public events.

The Netanyahu government has struck deals with European nations — Greece and Cyprus. This will allow Israeli citizens with passes to travel to these two countries.

The green pass will not be available for foreign nationals and those vaccinated citizens who have no insurance with an Israeli healthcare provider.

The scheme, rolled out over a month ago, is being criticised by rights activists.

Experts have expressed privacy concerns over the smartphone app, and the government has admitted, the police do not have the staff to check if businesses are complying with the new rules, reported the BBC.

What’s the ‘Vaccine Pass’ plan in other countries?

After Israel, many countries are planning to roll out a similar ‘Corona pass’ programme that will relax lockdown norms and international travels.

The European Union member countries are contemplating implementing a ‘green pass’. Some countries outside the EU, have already announced the vaccine passport programmes.

Almost a month ago, Denmark had announced to roll out its ‘Coronapas’ vaccine passport domestically from Easter day. The ‘Coronapas’ will facilitate overseas travel of the citizens among other benefits.

Like a number of European countries, Denmark already has a secure digital ID system called NemID, and the ‘Coronapas’ will be linked to that. NemID gives Danes access to various online platforms, including a digital listing of an individual's health records and test results, the BBC reported.

Estonia and Denmark have also finalized similar Coronavirus digital passes. In Estonia, the QR code passes are likely to be rolled out from April last week.

Who will benefit from a vaccine pass?

The travel, tourism and hospitality industries will be the primary beneficiaries of a ‘Vaccine Pass’. These sectors were the worst hit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The ban on international travel by several countries also added to the woes.

The hospitality industry is slowly opening up as most of the countries have now relaxed lockdown norms. The owners of the business establishments can now expect to receive more customers.