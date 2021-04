For the second time this month, a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, Mumbai, is running short of the vaccine. The BKC vaccination centre has put up boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock'.

Rajesh Dere, Dean of the Centre said, "We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we've administered it. We're awaiting more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for the second dose, that is being administered."

He added that the shortfall in the vaccine doses was realised on Monday night only. "We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow," Dere said.

#WATCH | Mumbai Police make announcement for the general public, outside BKC jumbo vaccination centre. pic.twitter.com/ExEAnDXJMe — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

On April 9, 75 of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including the BKC vaccination centre, suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses.