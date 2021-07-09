Vaccine drive continues to face supply constraints; Bharat Biotech yet to ramp up production as per expectation

The supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains a concern as Covishield continues to account for nearly 90 percent of all vaccine doses administered in the country.

CNBC-TV18 has learned from sources that Bharat Biotech would be manufacturing only 2.6 crore Covaxin doses in July, which is the same as in the month of June. This is only 26 percent of what the pharma firm was expected to manufacture per month.

On June 25, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) head NK Arora had said, “By the third week of July, the production capacity of Bharat Biotech and SII are going to be increased phenomenally. This will enhance the vaccine supply in the country. By August, we expect to procure 30-35 crore doses in a month”

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, delivered 9.5 crore doses in June and hopes to touch 10 crore doses by end of July.

Dr NK Arora had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that Bharat Biotech would be able to manufacture 10 crore doses of Covaxin by July end and that their Bangalore facility is huge and promising. However, as per sources, the Bangalore facility will at least take a month’s time before it can start manufacturing vaccine doses.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details.