Vaccine deregulation likely to push up costs; Covishied to be available at Rs 600 per dose

The Centre recently announced that the states can directly procure the COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers. Till now, the Central government was supplying the vaccine to the states. As per the new directive now private hospitals have been allowed to procure the vaccine from the manufacturers directly.

The manufacturers can distribute only 50 percent of the total vaccine output to the state governments and in the open market. The Central government will procure the other 50 percent of the vaccines.

Starting from May 1, as per the new policy, the vaccine manufacturers can decide competitive pricing for the vaccines. The Serum Institute of India has announced two price slabs for its Covishield vaccine. SII would be selling the vaccine at Rs 400 a dose to state governments and Rs 600 a dose to private hospitals. The manufacturer has not shared any information about any price change for the vaccines to be procured by the Central government.

The price of Covaxin is also expected to rise to bring it in line with vaccines available in other countries. Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Tuesday that they would be seeking the “maximum price to recover all costs”.

Pfizer is currently selling their vaccine at nearly $20 (Rs 1,510) while Moderna’s jab is priced between $32-$37 ( Rs 2,415 - Rs 2,793).

Dr. Krishna Ella also said that Bharat Biotech had never sought money from the government for its trials; neither had it asked for advances for increasing vaccine manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Central government has cleared a proposal to advance Rs 3,000 crore to SII and Rs 1,500 crore to Bharat Biotech.

Many experts fear that the open market policy of the government may deprive millions of Indians from getting the vaccine due to a price jump following the high demand.

Currently, a little over two percent of India’s nearly 140 crore population has been vaccinated. This figure, however, accounts for people who have received even a single dose of a vaccine. Less than 0.5 percent of the population in India has been fully vaccinated.

On the other hand, the United States has vaccinated 38.2 percent of its population. This indicates a harsh reality that India may not be able to reach even 70 percent vaccination until May 2022. That’s nearly 13 months from now, while India is in the grips of the worst wave of the pandemic as of yet.

The move to deregulate the vaccine prices also places the onus of vaccine procurement on state governments. As India is falling short of vaccine supply rapidly, even as it exported millions of vaccines, many state governments have raised serious concerns about the procurement. The state governments apprehend extra financial burden with almost no bargaining power to negotiate the price of vaccines in the open market.

Many states are financially crippled since the last year’s lockdown and its ensuing economic effects. It is expected that lakhs and possibly crores of people will have to go without vaccines due to shortages in the states.

The union government will be supplying state governments Covishield and Covaxin free of cost till May 1. Both vaccines were being sold at a subsided cost of Rs 150 per dose and Rs 206 per dose respectively.

It is quite likely that state governments will have to pay substantially more than the “pre-declared” price of Rs 400 a dose for Covishield. Assuming that 100 crore people have left to be vaccinated, that is a total of 200 crore doses (excluding any necessary third dose or booster shots in the future). If the price, due to stiff competition to procure the vaccines, is fixed at Rs 800 per dose, India’s state governments will be looking at a cost of Rs 1.6 lakh crores.

The state governments will face tough competition as only 50 percent of all vaccines produced will be reserved for the Union government. The Central government will be providing states with 30 crore vaccines for the most vulnerable groups free of cost.