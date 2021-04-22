Vaccine deregulation likely to push up costs; Covishied to be available at Rs 600 per dose Updated : April 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST Only 50% of the total Vaccine produce will be available in open market Manufacturers are allowed to decide the price of the vaccines State governments will have to negotiate with manufacturers for a competitive pricing of the vaccines Published : April 22, 2021 12:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply