Home Healthcare

Vaccine deregulation likely to push up costs; Covishied to be available at Rs 600 per dose

Updated : April 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST

Only 50% of the total Vaccine produce will be available in open market
Manufacturers are allowed to decide the price of the vaccines
State governments will have to negotiate with manufacturers for a competitive pricing of the vaccines
