Vaccine trial for brain cancer patients offers 'fresh hope'

The trial, which began in 2007, involved 331 patients and 13 percent of them were suffering from the most aggressive form of glioblastoma.

The global trial of the first vaccine for brain cancer revealed that it can prolong life by years. The new vaccine, DCVAX-L, was tested across the globe and the findings suggest that it could double the five-year survival rate for patients of glioblastoma. Glioblastoma is the most common form of brain cancer and the most aggressive as well. The vaccine could give months if not years to patients who are usually given only 12-18 months to live after the initial diagnosis.

The trial, which began in 2007, involved 331 patients and 13 percent of them were suffering from the most aggressive form of glioblastoma. Those who were given the vaccine survived five or more years compared to just 5.7 percent of patients from the control group. One patient, in particular, survived for eight more years.

Patients with a new diagnosis of brain cancer also managed to survive for 19.3 months on average after taking the vaccine, compared to 16.5 months for the control group, which was given the placebo. For patients with recurrent brain cancer, the vaccine doubled their survival time to 13.2 months on average.

If approved by drug authorities, DCVAX-L will be the first treatment for glioblastoma in 27 years to show any improvement in survival rates. The vaccine will be beneficial, in particular, for those who can’t go for surgery safely like senior citizens.

“Immunotherapy is a very promising approach for treating cancer, and the final results of this phase three trial, now unblinded and published, offer fresh hope to patients battling with glioblastoma. The vaccine was shown to prolong life, and interestingly so in patients traditionally considered to have a poorer prognosis,” explained Keyoumars Ashkan, professor of neurosurgery at King’s College Hospital, and European chief investigator of the clinical trial.