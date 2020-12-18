  • SENSEX
Vaccination for COVID-19 will be voluntary in India, says Health ministry

Updated : December 18, 2020 01:45 PM IST

The ministry said that vaccine trials are under different stages of finalisation.
The government is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, it said.
Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule, healthy ministry stated.
