Healthcare Vaccination for COVID-19 will be voluntary in India, says Health ministry Updated : December 18, 2020 01:45 PM IST The ministry said that vaccine trials are under different stages of finalisation. The government is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, it said. Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule, healthy ministry stated. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.